Lemon argued that there is no defense for Trump supporters who defend the president's recent comments on the the violence in Charlottesville. Trump condemned violence shown on "many sides" at the Saturday rally, at which one person died and dozens more injured when a man attending the white supremacist rally drove his car into a group of counterprotesters.
CNN's Don Lemon: Anyone supporting Trump 'complicit' in racism | TheHill
Seeded on Fri Aug 25, 2017 11:58 PM
