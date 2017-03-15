Democrats are NOT responsible for Trump!

No, we didn’t give Donald Trump the election, we got snug . . .

Democrats are not to blame for Trump winning the election. We didn’t run out with banners and say vote for him! We weren’t in cahoots with any sort of election fraud, and we damn sure didn’t nominate a “damaged” candidate. (Where are all of those lawsuits against Hillary now?)

No, we got comfortable. We enjoyed the growth of the economy. We relished all of the social laws that were passed, we thought that America was comfortable with a healthy economy and a strong job growth. We got snug in our cover of everything was going well. We forgot for a moment that the Tea Party and hate was still out there festering and wanting a fight. Liberal ideas were being adopted. Cities were voting for a higher minimum wage. States were electing to legalize marijuana. People were getting insurance. We thought the citizens of this country were rolling with a strong growth, a good recovery, low interest rates, low unemployment, and seeing their investments return more.

We got comfortable.

We failed to realize the anger. We failed to realize that so many Americans wanted a white man to represent them. Yes, I said that. I believe that. Trump represents the hatred that so many in this country let fester and then they voted for him, and they voted in droves. They listened to Fox News, Rush Limbaugh, and Alex Jones. They heard the call and they went to the polls. They didn’t vote for his policies (if so, they should be very upset because he’s lied on every single one of them), they voted because of what they thought he would be, their voice of hatred.

He’s not doing what he stated in any of his campaign statements. He’s back-tracked on every single one of them, from defeating ISIS in 30 days to not taking a salary. He’s lied about being in the White House every weekend to work, work, work to making his own “house” a “winter white house.” He’s taken every single thing this country holds and respects for our president and lied about it.

I’ve been a Democrat my entire life. I’ve respected our previous Republican presidents because I was taught to respect the office and the men that held it respected it as well. I respected them. I do not respect Donald Trump nor does he respect the office that he holds. From his cabinet to his press secretary, they are nothing more than a ship of fools.

Democrats are NOT responsible for this cretin that is in the White House. We are responsible for being content, being happy, thinking that America was already great – because it was and it is.

Stop blaming Democrats. START blaming the people that voted for Trump. Start looking them in the eye and asking them if they are happy with him in the White House.

I, personally, cringe knowing so many great men have lead this country and did so with strong words and a powerful, reasonable voice.

Donald Trump makes a mockery of the press and a fool of himself daily.

Follow him on Twitter.

What leader of a country acts the way he does?