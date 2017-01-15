Newsvine

MsNyx

About A Shadowy Figure . . . . Articles: 0 Seeds: 2 Comments: 780 Since: Sep 2016

Chaffetz won't launch 'fishing expedition' into Trump's finances | The Salt Lake Tribune

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by MsNyx View Original Article: Salt Lake Tribune
Seeded on Sun Jan 15, 2017 5:29 PM
Discuss:

Yeah, Jason, let's go investigate Hillary's e-mails because that shit is so RELEVANT  . . . 

On Sunday, Chaffetz argued an investigation into Trump isn't necessary because as president he is "exempt from most of these [ethics] laws" and Trump has complied with the appropriate financial disclosures.

"Until we see something that is actual wrongdoing, we're probably not going to go on a fishing trip to go see," Chaffetz said, one of three times he described an investigation into Trump's business dealings as either a "fishing trip" or "fishing expedition". "We're just not going to do that. That's not what we do in this committee."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor